Letter to the editor: Couples do have options, choices

The Post-Star should not be putting a protester's sign on the front page or any page that demonstrates women feel it is the pregnant woman's choice if the baby, whatever stage, if she or he lives or dies! Mother-to-be (and fathers) had "their" choices "before" they got her pregnant. It was to use a contraceptive or other preventative measures.

The couple do have options, if she's gotten pregnant, that won't harm an innocent child of God. Many couples are looking to adopt. They love kids and want to give them a beautiful home life. People don't have to have the same blood to be family.

In saving a life, the mom gets to hold her own baby "before" letting go and she may even get to know the child afterwards without having responsibility for him or her. I also firmly believe since it took two to have a pregnancy, the father of this child should have a say. As I know, "our father" in heaven already did. It should be the final word. The baby should have his or her right to live. There is no such thing as an unwanted baby. Kinship shines, too. The Post-Star should realize "this" is the truth ... and publish nothing but the truth! Please set the people on the right path.