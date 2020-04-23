Letter to the editor: County should disclose number of tests

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Editor:

Warren County must immediately and permanently share the total number of COVID-19 tests performed in Warren County.

Both the federal government and New York Dept. of Health are sharing the total number of COVID-19 tests performed by counties and states.

According to NYS DOH, only 766 total tests have been performed in Warren County so far, representing only approximately 1% of our 65,000 residents.

The Warren County Daily COVID-19 update should include the total tests performed, for several reasons:

1. Some residents are erroneously interpreting the relatively low number of positive tests as proof that they are not at risk, and are therefore not following expert recommendations due to this false assurance.

It is important to continuously educate residents that the low number of positive tests do not indicate low risk, but do indicate the small number of tests performed.

2. Taxpayers are ultimately paying for these tests, and are entitled to know how their taxes are being spent. Furthermore, disclosure of this important information costs nothing.