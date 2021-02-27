Letter to the editor: County moves won't result in unity

Editor:

Queensbury at Large Supervisor Doug Beaty is the Ted Cruz of Warren County. As if Doug Beaty’s promotion of an increase in the Warren County sales tax to 8% wasn’t enough of an affront to taxpayers, he’s now pitching another layer of government that is both unwarranted and unneeded.

To boot, Doug Beaty, as newly created majority leader, pockets a cool $6,000 of taxpayer money, in the midst of a pandemic, no less. The taxpayer funds $12,000 for two new caucuses. Beaty claims to have saved $3,000, but in essence the county government put money in one pocket while extracting it from the other for something not needed to begin with.

To further undermine democracy and ensure her pick for majority chair, Chairwoman Seeber appointed Doug Beaty rather than have the rank-and-file Republicans choose their own leader. Ditto the Democratic caucus.

Supervisors are sorted out by political affiliation. Craig Leggett, supervisor of Chester, an independent, finds himself in No Man’s Land. Sick of the partisan divisiveness, a huge chunk of the electorate is opting out of the major political parties. Registrations as blanks, independents, etc. now make up more than 6,000 voters in Warren County and is trending across the country.