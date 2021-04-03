Letter to the editor: County is lucky with its workers

Editor:

As we’re nearing the end of the long dark pandemic tunnel, I realize how lucky I am to live in Warren County. So much of what we have faced during this horrific time has been the fear of the unknown and widespread inaccurate information. Residents of Warren County have a team of public servants who tell us the truth through regular communication and advocate for our health and well-being.

We have an outstanding county Health Department under the exemplary leadership of Director Ginelle Jones. Their tenacity for testing availability and now our access to vaccines has allowed us to have the best vaccination rate in the Capital District and fourth in the state. Their development of a vaccine waiting list has been a helpful tool for residents to know their options.

Warren County Board of Supervisors Chairwomen Rachel Seeber has been an open and transparent communicator. She has shown compassion at our losses and has been a visible public spokesperson. Chairwoman Seeber also offers direct communication with her phone number and email.

Finally, kudos to our Warren County director of public affairs, Don Lehman. His daily pandemic briefings on COVID-19 data and vaccine progress are invaluable. As importantly, when I send Don a direct question, he responds quickly with an answer.