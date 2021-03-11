Letter to the editor: County has thrown democracy out

Editor:

Did Peter Brothers write the attack on Chris Strough or did Doug Beaty? It needs to be clarified.

Brothers is incorrect when he says only John Strough voted against Rachel Seeber's creation of the majority/minority leader positions on the Warren County Board of Supervisors and the positions have never existed before. After board discussion, Peter McDevitt attempted to change his vote to no, but Seeber refused to allow him to do so.

Brothers et al maintain the board is now acting legally under Seeber but had not been doing so. That, too, is incorrect. There is absolutely nothing in the law that requires the creation of the two party positions. And what about representation of the Conservatives, Independents etc.?

Why are Seeber and her coalition so afraid to let the issue of eliminating the M&M positions go to the full board for a vote, now that the supervisors have all the facts? Two board committees unanimously voted to do so, Seeber killed it in the third committee.