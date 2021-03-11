Letter to the editor: County has thrown democracy out

Editor:
Did Peter Brothers write the attack on Chris Strough or did Doug Beaty? It needs to be clarified.
Brothers is incorrect when he says only John Strough voted against Rachel Seeber's creation of the majority/minority leader positions on the Warren County Board of Supervisors and the positions have never existed before. After board discussion, Peter McDevitt attempted to change his vote to no, but Seeber refused to allow him to do so.
Brothers et al maintain the board is now acting legally under Seeber but had not been doing so. That, too, is incorrect. There is absolutely nothing in the law that requires the creation of the two party positions. And what about representation of the Conservatives, Independents etc.?
Why are Seeber and her coalition so afraid to let the issue of eliminating the M&M positions go to the full board for a vote, now that the supervisors have all the facts? Two board committees unanimously voted to do so, Seeber killed it in the third committee.
Why has democracy been thrown out the window in the “Seeber administration?” Seeber and the party leaders have violated the law and are acting without authority. The M&Ms failed to timely file their oath of office and have automatically vacated the offices as a matter of law. Seeber failed to file the required undertaking (surety bond) within 20 days of her "election" and legally vacated the office of chair. Let's be legal.
Seeber has made a mess of Warren County government with her ego, dictatorial acts, power plays, politicization, sexism and attempt at total control which has resulted in controversy, distrust, partisanship, lack of transparency, illegalities, hostility and divisiveness.
Rachel Seeber — first woman to be named chair of the board; first woman to vacate the position due to negligence and stupidity.
June Maxam, Chestertown