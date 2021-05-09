Letter to the editor: County board has archaic structure

Editor:
The results of the 2020 census are in. While the impact on our state’s federal representation has been determined, a much less visible process will occur shortly.
Once the official results are received by Warren County, a resolution will be prepared for the board making any adjustments needed to the weighted votes of the supervisors. In the past, this resolution was treated as little more than legislative housekeeping. What a shame! What a lost opportunity!
This “once a decade” resolution is, in its effect, the Constitution of Warren County. It determines the basic overall structure of our county government. Every 10 years our leaders have the opportunity to ask a simple but consequential question — can we do better?
The current structure is an archaic form that has been twisted and kneaded over the decades into the wacky form it now takes. We have weights that range from 11 for Hague to 85 for each of Queensbury’s five supervisors. Queensbury citizens have five different people representing them at the county while everyone else has just one. For up-county towns, their county representative is also their town supervisor. Up-county voters are not treated equally and have less granular access to the ballot box and weaker ability to express their political desires.
If starting from scratch, would anyone in their right mind propose our current form and put it to the voters? If it would not be rational in those circumstances, how can it be rational when it gets renewed?
Our current board has the once-a-decade opportunity to ask — can we do better? How can asking that be wrong? I hope our leaders do take the time this decade to at least explore the issues and maybe, just maybe, put the question to the voters.
Bill Mahar, Warrensburg