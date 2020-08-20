Letter to the editor: Country's greatness has been wrecked

Editor:

Where is the love? Where is the compassion or the caring for fellow human beings? They have all gotten lost in the wanting of total power over our country.

We have a man leading our country who wants absolute power over all of us. He knows he can make us or break us, and all of his toadies love and agree with all he does and says.

He built a wall, to keep out what he calls undesirables, put children in camps, made light of a terrible sickness that has taken over our world, wants to make sure that only the wealthy are worthy of living in America. He is positive he will have four more years to achieve his goal, and he will, because he has the power, the money and those who will make sure he wins by hook or by crook.

So in my 91st year, I see with sorrow the same tactics that happened in history to people deemed undesirables in another country, led by another tyrant who wanted supreme power. His were more brutal, but to me it’s all the same. I will never get to see America great again, but it is my belief in a kind God that the future generation will.

Tillie Merrill, Glens Falls

