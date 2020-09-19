Letter to the editor: Country's future depends on booting Trump

Editor:
We have a person in the White House who:
1. defends white supremacists and incites racial division and violence
2. fails to show any leadership during the current COVID pandemic
3. denies global warming as forests burn and hurricanes grow stronger
4. treats women and immigrants with disrespect
5. breaches treaties with long-standing allies and world organizations
6. expresses admiration and friendship toward dictators like Putin and Kim Jung Un
7. urges people to vote twice, which is a felony in some states
8. calls military war dead "losers."
The list is endless.
Trump has indicated that he won't accept the result of the upcoming election and laughingly talks about running for a third term. He has used his executive powers to set free his convicted criminal cronies and infused our government with his relatives and friends.
Our country is in crisis and feels like a Third World country, run by a petty dictator who only cares about self-aggrandizement. Talk to anyone from another country and listen to them mock and pity the United States. We have lost sight of the democratic dream of our founding fathers, and we have lost standing on the world political stage due to our failed leadership.
Do not vote based on one issue, such as the stock market, gun control or abortion. Think beyond yourself and look at the big picture. We must get rid of Trump. The future of our country depends on it.
From a former Republican:
Denise McLaughlin, Queensbury
