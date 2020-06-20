Letter to the editor: Country is sick of 'hate crimes'

Editor:
I am appalled at this latest “hate crime” in Minnesota! I am even more appalled at the third-degree murder charge given to him! Are you aware this young white punk had 18 citations/warnings lodged against him before this incident? And two administrative leaves?
It is my opinion that when this punk saw this black man his first thought was, “I am going to get me one!” All the time he had his knee on this American citizen, he was thinking, “He’s going to die,” in spite of the victim and fellow officers there the man couldn’t breathe. This is premeditated murder. Murder in the first degree, not the third! And, by the way, of the 18 warnings and two administrative leaves, guess how many involved either African Americans, Hispanics or Asians. What the hell was he even doing still on this force?! The blame for this horrendous crime not only lies with the officer but with his chief, police administrator and his fellow officers. They never should have had this punk in a law enforcement uniform.
If I had had the chance I would be marching with them. This country is getting sick of this and these “hate crimes” by whites against another ethical person and getting away with it! I disagree with the rioting and burning, that’s just pure vandalism but we, as a country, need to get really and give these punks what any white man that was in the same predicament and a black man did it the same degree of justice and sentencing.
I attend a very ethnically diverse church here in this community and I have never met kinder, loving, more respectable people in my 75-plus years! There’s a revolution brewing in this country and these crooked politicians and law enforcement people better wake up. By the way, sign me up for the revolution. This is disgraceful, unfair, anti-Christian and will not be tolerated much longer!
Phillip C. Reynolds, Glens Falls
Editor’s note: Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged with murder in George Floyd’s death, has had a second-degree murder charge added against him after initially being charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!