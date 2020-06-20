Letter to the editor: Country is sick of 'hate crimes'

It is my opinion that when this punk saw this black man his first thought was, “I am going to get me one!” All the time he had his knee on this American citizen, he was thinking, “He’s going to die,” in spite of the victim and fellow officers there the man couldn’t breathe. This is premeditated murder. Murder in the first degree, not the third! And, by the way, of the 18 warnings and two administrative leaves, guess how many involved either African Americans, Hispanics or Asians. What the hell was he even doing still on this force?! The blame for this horrendous crime not only lies with the officer but with his chief, police administrator and his fellow officers. They never should have had this punk in a law enforcement uniform.