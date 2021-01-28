Letter to the editor: Country has many Black heroes

Editor:

Don’t know much about Martin Luther King but every year, I feel we fall hugely short of other Blacks we should be celebrating.

Lest I be misunderstood, I have no prejudices. It took me years to shed mine, born in 1933. A German mother, my Italian father died in 1939, leaving mother penniless. My Italian grandmother totally disowned my mom. That was the problem with immigrants then, Blacks included. If you didn’t live together, you weren’t accepted.

Not till high school, Cardinal Hayes in the Bronx, did I ever know Blacks and soon many became favorite teammates. Today, I have two outstanding biracial grandchildren I love dearly.

For centuries, there have been so many incredible Black personalities, I just wish on King's holiday, we would feature some, teaching our children the greatness they added to the history of this country. Education is so lacking nowadays, especially important national history.

Probably the person I most admire is a woman now being considered for the $20 bill, Harriet Tubman. An escaped slave, she spent her lifetime helping Blacks to freedom. She conducted 13 “raids,” freeing some 70 relatives and friends via the “Underground Railroad.”