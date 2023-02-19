This letter is in response to comments made on social media about Moreau Councilman John Donohue. I do not believe the person making the hateful comments truly believes it when she says that John only shows up at two meetings a month and figures his pay based on that. Her posts are a form of workplace harassment and defamation and should be treated as such. Stop making comments you know are wrong! You are the one who looks oh so very bad with your nasty lies.

Town Board members do way more than show up for two meetings a month. John, like I did in the past, regularly spends a good amount of time meeting with department heads and employees, members of the community, sometimes South Glens Falls officials, reviewing month-end vouchers, getting three or more bids for purchases requested by departments, works on the annual budget, reviews all documents supplied for meetings, and reviews minutes from meetings for accuracy. When residents are disagreeing on what they feel is best, John spends time speaking to people on both sides of the issue, listening to employees and the public about things they have concerns and ideas about. He cares about our community.

It is disgusting to see the lack of respect John has been treated with by Todd Kusnierz, who I say to stop your nasty politics! You failed to protect the health and quality of life for the people who elected you, choosing to instead further your own political/personal careers. It’s too late to earn back the trust and respect you have lost from all the people who elected you. Resign!

Gina LeClair,

Moreau