Letter to the editor: Councilman: The people have spoken!

This is in response to a recently published letter from Moreau resident and former Town Board member Robert Prendergast asking for thoughts from members of the Moreau Town Board in relation to the building of a fertilizer plant in the Moreau Industrial Park (BIOCHAR). I am a member of the board and I have two thoughts on the subject.

I would love nothing more than to see increased commercial growth in our town but not at any cost. As a resident I believe that there are far too many unanswered questions as to the long-term effects, on both the environment and our residents, of the chemicals involved in the process for me to support this project.

As a board member, elected by the residents of Moreau, I have a duty to listen to the will of the people. The residents of our town have made it quite clear they do not want this type of industry located in our Industrial Park. They have placed hundreds of signs throughout the town, have spoken at public hearings opposing the project, presented two petitions to the Town Board with nearly 1,000 signatures, held two rallies to express their concerns, wrote letters to the local papers and called and emailed elected officials to express their opposition to this project. I have yet to hear from one town resident who is in favor of this project. Therefore, as a board member, I will not vote in favor of any action that will move this project forward. The people have spoken!