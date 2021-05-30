Letter to the editor: Corruption will happen everywhere

This is not a decision for those impacted, namely our supervisors, to make. Why is this not put to referendum? I reflect upon a quote taught to me in my school years by the Honorable John Strough during my state and local government class: “Power tends to corrupt and absolute power corrupts absolutely.” How apropos for this situation. I was intrigued and prompted to dig further to see if there was more — “Great men are almost always bad men, even when they exercise influence and not authority; still more when you superadd the tendency of the certainty of corruption by authority.”