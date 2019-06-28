Editor:
Recently you published an article stating that jails are failing to prevent inmate suicides, even insinuating that staff members including COs are possibly standing by while allowing it to occur. There has been a non-stop attack on the criminal justice system lately and it seems as though jails and prisons are now front and center, but no one ever seems to consider how tough the job of being a corrections officer is. They have one of the highest suicide rates themselves as well as divorce and alcoholism rates. They're locked in a room, unarmed, outnumbered at least 30 or 40 to one. They risk being spat on, have bodily fluids thrown on them, or assaulted with little to no mention let alone thanks, but to say that they are complicit in inmates committing suicide? That's sickening.
I know well of what I speak. I am recovering from surgery, not my first and not likely my last, that ended my career as a corrections officer, all while trying to stop an inmate from committing suicide more than eight years ago. That inmate, a repeat offender who assaulted staff on many occasions. Maybe you need to stop and think about the job these officers do every single day, and if you could do it, not everyone can. I think every corrections officers deserve our gratitude for what they do, they're rarely seen, recognized or thanked for the things they do, see and put up with, which apparently now include vile accusations that they allow inmates to die needlessly. It's not right, and they don't deserve it, they deserve our thanks, not to be stereotyped and slandered.
David LaPell, Glens Falls
Editor's Note: The letter-writer is referring to a story by The Associated Press that concerned issues at jails across the country and did not refer to local jails.