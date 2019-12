In Al Scoonzarielli's recent letter to the editor, he criticized another letter writer, Lisa Baischunat, for her crticism that the newspaper has a leftward bias. The content of Baischunat's letter actually was about keeping leaves and other debris from clogging storm drains. We assume, Mr. Scoonzarielli wrote down the name of the wrong letter-writer, and we suspect he would agree with Ms. Baischunat about the storm drains.