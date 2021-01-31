Letter to the editor: Corporations should insist on truth

Editor:

Stewart’s Shops possess an enviable reputation for community-minded business practices. Associates of Stewart’s have stock options available, and many have accumulated wealth that way. The stores provide services, often in underserved locations, and the corporate policy of giving back has bestowed innumerable benefits on those communities.

Given this enlightenment, it is difficult to rationalize Stewart's decision to financially support Elise Stefanik and then, following the Jan. 6 insurrection in Washington, to cease contributing to Stefanik as well as to any politician, regardless of their merit.

The insurrection in Washington was based on the falsehood that Trump had won the election, a falsehood vigorously endorsed by Stefanik but widely exposed after the election. Astonishingly, within a few hours after the riot, which found her huddling in fear of her life, Stefanik was right back on the floor of the House of Representatives, promulgating the same falsehoods that had fueled the riots.

The cataclysm in Washington had not happened when Stewart's choose to monetize Stefanik. However, during the last year, when the decision to support Stefanik was made by Stewart’s, Trump was well on his way to the 30,000 lies that marked his presidency.