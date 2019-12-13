Letter to the editor: Corporations are really to blame

On Sept. 26, 2019, by executive order, President Trump gave state and local governments a voice in deciding how and where refugee settlements should occur. It follows a federally imposed reduction in the number of refugees allowed into the U.S. Mr. Trump has suggested that struggling Americans can blame immigrants for taking food off their plates. Yes, many who struggle have a right to complain, but Mr. Trump and his supportive media have blinded Americans to the fact that it’s the CEOs and their lobbyists in Washington who are stealing their lunch. America is truly great, but the wealthiest are corporate “persons” who flood the media with disinformation. (This form of “free speech” was endorsed by the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2010 decision in Citizens United v. Federal Elections Commission.)

On Oct. 24, 2019, Utah’s Gov. Gary Herbert, in a letter to Trump, declared that Utah’s immigrants are welcome, that "they become contributors in our schools, churches and other civic institutions, even helping serve more recent refugees and thus generating a beautiful cycle of charity.” Gov. Herbert is a shining example of American strength. He is aware that in this bountiful land we are all immigrants. Mr. Trump gave local governments the power to harden their hearts and impoverish their souls. If we all would consider our own ancestors and the plight each of them faced, we would see that they have much in common with immigrants who today seek a better life in the USA.