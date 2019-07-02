Editor:
Our Constitution preamble, “We the people of the United States, in order to form a more perfect union, establish justice, insure domestic tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general welfare, and secure the blessings of liberty to ourselves and our posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.”
The preamble unequivocally states, “We, as individual people enjoy the blessings of liberty.” Yet Justice Kennedy in the matter of “Citizens United” carried the day equating corporate entities as “We the people” opening up a treasure-trove of campaign financing to obliterate “We the people.”
Consequently, it was the corporate interests that are now immortalized to enjoy the blessings of liberty which is best illustrated in its crash of 2008 whence the American taxpayers constitutionally referred to as “We the people” literally bailed out the corporate interests.
So now we live in a world where the framers of our Constitution cited “We the people” as the true benefactors of our Constitution are now reduced to being the insurers of the follies of the corporate world both of our own as well as those intermingled with their worldly investments as well as their offshore accounts which are immune and above the law.
Henry P. Oswald, Salem