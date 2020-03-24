Letter to the editor: Coronavirus should be taken seriously

Editor:

I’ve heard some screwy things of late from sources in the United States in general and North Country region in particular. Allow me drop some facts and common sense upon you regarding COVID-19.

This New York-sized city I’m in is still locked-down, despite officials saying they’re have been no cases of the disease detected for a week here. If this is how things are being handled across China, this is likely costing the government trillions of USD.

The Chinese government values having a content, placid, and productive populace. Quarantines and lockdowns don’t promote such things.

President Xi of China doesn’t have to worry about reelection campaigns. To say the least, he doesn’t care about opinion polls. Domestic media and newspaper headlines are obviously of little concern to him. He has nothing to gain by causing his people undo alarm. He is still urging them to take all safety measures and stay on guard.

If COVID-19 was nothing to worry about, I’d be in a classroom now. I’m not.

If this bug was a joke there’d be no lockdown here. There is.

If this were no more dangerous than the flu, the Chinese wouldn’t be imposing quarantines. They are.