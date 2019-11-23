Editor:
I live and work in the city of Glens Falls and wish to encourage property owners who live on corner lots with storm drains at their curbs to be a good citizen by clearing the leaves and debris from the drain. With the increased amounts of rain we are experiencing a clogged storm drain means possible flooding that could easily be eliminated with a little effort by clearing the drain. I know the Department of Public Works has much to do in the autumn with leaf pick-up and winter preparations. DPW seems to clear the drains each spring, but not so much in the fall. I live on a corner. I’ll do my part. I hope corner property owners will join me.
Lisa Balschunat, Glens Falls