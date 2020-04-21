Letter to the editor: Cooperate, please

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Editor:

We are asked to remain in our homes to avoid contacting or spreading the vicious COVID-19 plague. Millions are cooperating with this plan, and we will return to our normal lives when the virus is defeated, but all must cooperate for this plan to work.

On April 2, Warren County had 18 cases of COVID-19, as of this writing, we have 81.

Maine: Governor Mills protected Mainers from incoming carriers of infection by suspending all lodging except for essential workers, such as medical staff, or be subject to jail-time and fines.

New Jersey: New Jersey’s seaside counties are protecting their population. They “built upon the state’s previous executive order allowing towns and counties to restrict the ability of online marketplaces from posting and offering short-term rentals” for the duration of the outbreak. (See Pat Ralph’s April 7 article in Phillyvoice.com)

Warren County, New York: Our hotels, motels, and B&B’s have shuttered their doors. Unfortunately, some short-term rental proprietors welcome visitors to our area when all should be responsibly “sheltering-in-place” at home. Our careful steps to protect ourselves and our communities could evaporate by visitors entering our area, short-term, without 14-day quarantining.