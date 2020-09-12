Letter to the editor: Contrast between Trump, Biden is great

Editor:

I'd like to say a couple of things to the folks who assailed June Woodard for her last letter. Rhea. You were nodding off but you got the recaps? Great, but obviously words have different meanings to you than to the rest of us. June had it as right as rain. There was not a truthful word spoken about Trump or his record. Not a one.

Bill Trombley, June didn't say "Most Republicans are mentally impaired." She made a comment to "the Republicans who aren't mentally impaired." Big difference, Bill. And yeah she called your party a bizarre circus. So? What do you call her party? That's politics, Bill. Grow up. And you hope she may someday understand "American Free Unity"? Making up terms are we? Google that term, Folks. Please!

The contrast between Trump and Biden could not be greater. WP outlines Trump’s lying as a campaign strategy while claiming Biden and the news media are fake. The problem of Trump’s hypothesis is that he is a proven liar and his claims are easily debunked.

Biden, in contrast, rarely lies but rather can make the occasional mistake. The difference is that Biden does not build a campaign upon disinformation. His campaign is built on policies, legislation, experience and how he will lead the country domestically and internationally.