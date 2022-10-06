Letter to the editor: 'Contract' will take away many rights

How nice to have our very own Elise release a new Contract on America, which she calls a Commitment to America. The women and men of the 21st must be so excited to see even more rights evaporate.

The Contract on America wants to prevent our schools from teaching anything that makes students uncomfortable. Well, Elise makes me uncomfortable, but I still want my grandchildren to learn what an awful “leader” she has become.

The Contract on America is great! Who needs health care? The Contract on America will get rid of that pesky Affordable Care Act!

Who doesn’t want to pay more for prescription drugs? The Contract on America will make that happen!

Medicare? Social Security? What a waste! The Contract on America will get rid of them. How will the seniors ever thank you, Elise?

Our kids can read too many books? The Contract on America will ban even more.

Don’t Kevin and Elise have the best ideas?

Not a fan of the separation of church and state? The Contract on America will fix that, too.

Religion? The Contract on America will put it everywhere ... schools, offices, government buildings. But it’s their religion, not necessarily your religion.

And who doesn’t just love assault weapons? An AR-15 in every home? The Contract on America will help make that happen, too! The Second Amendment says so, doesn’t it?

More choices on voting? Who needs them? The Contract on America will fix that! In person and on Election Day only. Anyway, too many of the “wrong” kind of people want to vote.

Today, a barrel of oil is under $80 and the Contract on America wants to keep oil profits right where they belong. In Big Oil’s pocket, not yours.

Isn’t Elise’s Contract on America just great? So many rights to take away from her constituents!

Al Muench, Chestertown