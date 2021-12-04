Letter to the editor: Continued DEI focus is needed

How disappointing to read that Lisa Doster takes issue with opening a discussion regarding the Indian head logo of the LG Warriors and by extension the diversity, equity and inclusion policy. During my 21 years as a Spanish teacher in the district, the Board Of Education supported student trips abroad every two years to Spanish-speaking countries. They continue to back foreign travel. They encouraged exchanges with Russia twice, Japan and Costa Rica that I participated in as host and chaperone. They have kept both French and Spanish and continue to support the elementary program to reach younger kids when prejudices are not so ingrained.