Letter to the editor: Continued DEI focus is needed

Editor:
How disappointing to read that Lisa Doster takes issue with opening a discussion regarding the Indian head logo of the LG Warriors and by extension the diversity, equity and inclusion policy. During my 21 years as a Spanish teacher in the district, the Board Of Education supported student trips abroad every two years to Spanish-speaking countries. They continue to back foreign travel. They encouraged exchanges with Russia twice, Japan and Costa Rica that I participated in as host and chaperone. They have kept both French and Spanish and continue to support the elementary program to reach younger kids when prejudices are not so ingrained.
The LG community welcomes tourists from all over the world. A DEI policy can only enhance students’ understanding of other cultures and acceptance of the people and customs of those who vacation in Lake George and support the area’s economy. Hopefully Ms. Doster’s views do not represent the majority of the residents of LG and the LG BOE will continue to focus on diversity, equity and inclusion.
Gretchen Steen, retired Spanish teacher, Fort Edward