Editor:
Town of Saratoga elected positions have been uncontested for many, many years. Unfortunately, this is true again this year for the positions of supervisor, town clerk, highway supervisor and town judge. A bright light this year are two Saratoga Town Council positions on the ballot with four residents running — three whom worked hard for their party nominations and one who was recently chosen by the Republicans to fill an opening on the ballot (due to a vacancy) without obtaining any signatures required for the nomination — because no signatures were required. While this does not seem fair, nor was adding this person required, it is a slap in the face to the other three town residents that worked hard for their nominations but apparently this is a NYS Election Law option. However, the voters of the town of Saratoga finally have a choice of three residents (James Sullivan, Bryan Drew and Gary Squires), whom worked hard to obtain the signatures/votes to be nominated and a reason to vote!
As someone who makes it a point to attend as many town of Saratoga and village of Schuylerville meetings as possible, what I observe and know is once nominees are elected, party politics are put aside. Elected officials are there to represent all residents not just their party and other supporters. That is why it is important for everyone who votes to know who is running for these two positions and to make educated choices based on what these three individuals stand for and will work hard to achieve as they ask for your vote on Election Day. Hopefully, the two elected will provide the best representation for residents of the entire town of Saratoga (which includes both the villages of Schuylerville and Victory).
Wendy Lukas, Schuylerville