Editor:
I was surprised to read that my 21st Congressional District representative, Elise Stefanik, voted “No” on House Bill H.R. 1500. This bill’s title “To Require the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau to meet its statutory purpose, and for other purposes” minimizes its significance. A better title is “Should the Trump Administration’s Cuts to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau be Reversed?” Consumer protections have been lost during the tenure of Trump and Stefanik. The bill Elise Stefanik just voted against tried to reinstate some consumer protections.
In 2017, an elderly member of my family was significantly impacted by a security breach at Equifax. It was a paperwork and digital access nightmare requiring months of contacting companies to correct information with police involvement. The burden and liability fell on the individual consumer, rather than the company that failed to keep private data protected. Consumers need more protection from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, not less. I ask Elise Stefanik, who are you really serving? Who are you protecting? It certainly is not American consumers.
Mary Beth Mylott, Bolton Landing