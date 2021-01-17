Letter to the editor: Constitution says Trump must go

Our learned Representative stated, “I am vehemently opposed to the snap impeachment of President Trump. It is a partisan ploy with no basis in the Constitution." and "The Democrats’ decision to impeach the president with one week remaining in his term further fuels the divisions in the country during this very trying time.”

From the U.S. Constitution, Amendment XIV, Section 3: “No person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress, or elector of President and Vice-President, or hold any office, civil or military, under the United States, or under any State, who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress, or as an officer of the United States, or as a member of any State legislature, or as an executive or judicial officer of any State, to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof. But Congress may by a vote of two-thirds of each House, remove such disability.”