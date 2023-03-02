I’m proud to say that our North Country legislators actually work for their constituents. I’m speaking of Assemblyman Matt Simpson and his staff, Matt and Kiersten.

I have had tremendous problems with Frontier internet. Frontier screwed me up so badly and threatened to disconnect me. Both Kiersten and Matt went all out to help me. After a day on the phone with Frontier and getting nowhere, they saved the day!

Assemblyman Simpson is a terrific legislator and has a great picker when it comes to staff. They deserve to be honored for the work they do. Kudos to Simpson and great staff. Thank you for all the help!

Ava Ashendorff,

Chestertown