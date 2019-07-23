Editor:
Drinking out of toilet bowls. Sleeping on cement floors with nothing but metallic safety blankets. Children, crying, on their own, standing in diapers that were soiled three days ago, in what are essentially cages.
These are some of the norms occurring at migrant detention centers at the United States-Mexico border. They are all horrific and inhumane, yet all of these immigrants still come to America, just for the slim chance at a better life in our country.
Although it is vital that we look at how we can change these conditions at the border, looking at the reasons that these individuals were forced to leave their home countries and endured miles of hiking to the border, yearning for a chance at citizenship, and living through the conditions at the detention facilities is especially necessary. That’s where the United States-Northern Triangle Enhanced Engagement Act (H.R. 2615) comes in.
This act looks at the deeper reasons why people from Central American countries migrate to the U.S. and how we can provide effective foreign aid and assistance. Not only would the passage of this bill strengthen U.S. national security and better border conditions, it would authorize over $500 million in foreign aid specifically to address fragility in countries like Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador.
“It’s a dangerous, terrifying thing to move your entire family to an unknown place,” said original sponsor NY Rep. Eliot Engel. “And many people only make that decision when they feel like they have no other option.”
The act just passed the House on the 15th, and now we are pushing for the Senate. An act like this is extremely vital when we look at the inhumane conditions occurring at our border. I urge readers to contact their senators to support the United States-Northern Triangle Enhanced Engagement Act.
Annabel Gregg, Greenwich