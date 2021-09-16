Letter to the editor: Consider what each party stands for

Editor:

How important is it to vote on Nov. 2? Local elections have a huge impact on your day-to-day life. They affect your local schools, roads, neighborhood land-use decisions, environment and businesses. They resonate upward and outward toward the entire nation, and in return, your local officials are affected by national elections.

Local candidates often go on to state and even national office. In January, the very local Saratoga County Republican Committee joined the Capital District Republicans going to the January 6th insurrection which attempted to attack and disrupt the certification of our national election process. People died as a result of that event.

More recently, they attempted to locally sponsor Scott Presler, an anti-Muslim speaker and “insurrectionist” who is being investigated by the U.S. Select Committee on the insurrection.

Our Saratoga County Republican Committee has condoned this dangerous rhetoric. Local mayoral candidates claim to be independent. However, being endorsed by and accepting money from this Republican Committee is also an act in support of the insurrection.