Editor:
As many of us know, Milton has long been the hotbed of political turmoil, and this year proves to be the same as so many in the past. The Republican Committee in the town of Milton opted not to endorse two of its incumbents this time around. Those deposed are unhappy, however, the committee unlike many other political committees does not endorse incumbents who don’t do their job. Drama, grandstanding, making up fairy tales and personal ambition is not in the job description for town supervisor or Town Council.
These deposed incumbents very cleverly, after losing the Republican Primary, have sought and received the endorsement of the Democrat Party in Milton. This does not speak well of the Democrat Committee, rather than endorsing one of their own they have taken in two characters who were found to be unworthy by their party. The decision to do so smacks of a power-play rather than a decision seated in the best interests of citizens regardless of political affiliation.
As your neighbor, I would strongly advise you to consider the Republican team this year, people who are interested in civic responsibility, honesty and service. This transcends party lines and is about what is in the best interests for you and our great community.
Vote Ostrander, Bianchi and Soden this season, three intelligent and levelheaded people, and let’s bring Milton politics back down to earth at long last.
Doug Bennett, Ballston Spa