Letter to the editor: Consider sources other than AP

Editor:
I’m writing about the bias in reporting by the Associated Press. My complaint is not directed at the Post-Star — only that the news service chosen is so obviously biased, in my opinion. The latest example is the current conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.
The reason for the current war in Gaza is straightforward. Hamas began firing hundreds of rockets into Israel and Israel responded with air raids and bombings. This has happened repeatedly since Hamas came to power in 2005. Hamas initiates hostilities, Israel responds, the world asks for a ceasefire. At some point, Hamas’ ability to strike Israel is diminished and a ceasefire is agreed upon. Over time, Hamas builds up its supply of rockets and tunnels and attacks Israel again.
Ask yourself if the AP articles in the Post-Star seem fair, balanced or complete? Does the AP spend as much time discussing how Hamas builds tunnels under buildings with innocent civilians or locates military offices and weapons in these buildings as it spends describing how innocent Palestinians suffer from Israeli attacks on civilian targets?
The latest example is a building that contained AP offices and was destroyed by Israel. The AP, however, denies knowing of any terrorists in the building. And yet this past weekend, Tommy Vietor, former spokesperson for the NSC under President Obama, tweeted that anyone who worked in that building understood they likely shared an address with Hamas and that terror groups purposefully co-locate operations with civilians.
When the AP describes events that precede the war, does the article subtly favor one side, such as the “heavy-handed” (not explained) Israeli police in response to grievances by families?
These AP articles are not good reporting and readers deserve better. I urge the Post-Star to consider alternatives.
James Wolf, Chestertown