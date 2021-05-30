Letter to the editor: Consider sources other than AP

Editor:

I’m writing about the bias in reporting by the Associated Press. My complaint is not directed at the Post-Star — only that the news service chosen is so obviously biased, in my opinion. The latest example is the current conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

The reason for the current war in Gaza is straightforward. Hamas began firing hundreds of rockets into Israel and Israel responded with air raids and bombings. This has happened repeatedly since Hamas came to power in 2005. Hamas initiates hostilities, Israel responds, the world asks for a ceasefire. At some point, Hamas’ ability to strike Israel is diminished and a ceasefire is agreed upon. Over time, Hamas builds up its supply of rockets and tunnels and attacks Israel again.

Ask yourself if the AP articles in the Post-Star seem fair, balanced or complete? Does the AP spend as much time discussing how Hamas builds tunnels under buildings with innocent civilians or locates military offices and weapons in these buildings as it spends describing how innocent Palestinians suffer from Israeli attacks on civilian targets?