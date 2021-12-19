 Skip to main content
Letter to the editor: Consider mask use in photos

Editor:

I have been a reader of your paper for many years and I consider your paper one published by thoughtful people. Recently the call for wearing masks in public settings is back. To my point, you have recently had several pictures of high school basketball action, in both cases featuring three young ladies in action. None had their face masks on properly, no noses covered, etc.

I am happy that you feature such action photos but surely you could have had better choices.

Neil Roberts, Schuylerville 

