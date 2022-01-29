Letter to the editor: Consider joining this 'Care' group

Editor:

On Dec. 4, 2021, 100 Women Who Care Northeast Chapter donated $5,800 to Family Service Association (FSA) of Glens Falls.

FSA is a local nonprofit agency that provides financial assistance and a variety of other services to families and individuals in crisis in Warren, Washington, and Saratoga Counties. FSA intends to use the donation for their Feet First Program, which helps to provide shoes to children of families in need.

100 Women Who Care Northeast Chapter was started in February 2020 by founding members Beth Purdy, Cheryl Meyers, Jeanne Rizzo and Lori O’Neil. The group currently consists of 70 women from Warren, Washington and Saratoga counties who support the concept of “collective philanthropy.” They gather quarterly for a meeting that is designed to be simple and efficient. Members nominate local nonprofit organizations, then vote for the organization they would like to receive the group's collective donation. Each member donates $100 to the organization that receives the most votes.

100 Women Who Care Northeast Chapter has donated a total of $34,800 to local nonprofit organizations including Gateway House of Peace, WAIT House, Wellspring, Therapeutic Horses of Saratoga, Warren/Washington CARE Center, James’s Warriors and FSA.

100 Women Who Care Northeast Chapter encourages all interested women to consider joining the group! You can learn more by visiting their website www.100wwcne.org. An online registration form is available for women who wish to become a member.

Cheryl Meyers, Hartford

