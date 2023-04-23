Have you ever wished you could save a dog, but can't make a lifelong commitment to its care. Well you can save one by fostering a dog, usually under 28 pounds, that is scheduled to be killed at a kill shelter when its time is up. These are not worthless dogs. I fostered at different times two dogs — one called McCauley (now Max) and one called Beaver. A library employee adopted McCauley and a woman who liked to ride her horse and wanted a dog companion on the rides adopted the other. They each soon told me that that was the best dog they'd ever had. To think that if it weren't for Jennifer Politis, and her organization, the Capital District Humane Association, these two lives would have been snuffed out.
CDHA is in desperate need of dog lovers who are willing to foster these poor little desperate animals and thereby save them. Jennifer lost a longtime foster parent who, despite age age and health problems, had fostered numerous dogs. Age and her health problems caught up with her and she can no longer do it.
Unless CDHA finds foster homes fast, they will have to close their doors, and deny the shelter dogs the second chance they so desperately need and deserve.
The shelters email Jennifer the photos of dogs soon to be euthanized. She has saved the ones she can. Sometimes they are older, blind or handicapped.
If you could possibly foster and save these poor creatures, please call Jennifer at 518-664-3450. Thank you so much.
Martha Winsten,
Gansevoort