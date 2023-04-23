Have you ever wished you could save a dog, but can't make a lifelong commitment to its care. Well you can save one by fostering a dog, usually under 28 pounds, that is scheduled to be killed at a kill shelter when its time is up. These are not worthless dogs. I fostered at different times two dogs — one called McCauley (now Max) and one called Beaver. A library employee adopted McCauley and a woman who liked to ride her horse and wanted a dog companion on the rides adopted the other. They each soon told me that that was the best dog they'd ever had. To think that if it weren't for Jennifer Politis, and her organization, the Capital District Humane Association, these two lives would have been snuffed out.