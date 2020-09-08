Letter to the editor: Consider alternatives to opiods for pain

Editor:

The Post Star article, “Man gets 20 years for providing drugs that led to fatal overdose” on Aug. 31, is a reminder of a health care crisis that has been largely ignored since the outbreak of COVID-19 — the opioid abuse epidemic.

As a retired registered nurse with decades of experience, many of those working at the Great Meadow Correctional Facility, I’ve personally witnessed the destruction of lives due to opioid addiction.

According to the National Institutes of Health, nearly 3,000 New Yorkers lose their lives to opioid-related drug overdoses every year, and that doesn’t factor in the damage to families and our communities.

The path to addiction starts, in many cases, innocently enough with treatment for pain, and a patient being prescribed opioids for pain management and relief.

Unfortunately, the Centers for Disease Controls and Prevention’s current Guideline for Prescribing Opioids for Chronic Pain recommends that clinicians prescribe a Schedule II acting opioid for first time pain intervention over other treatments. This discourages alternative methods of pain management from the very outset, when other, safer methods should be considered.