Editor:

In response to recent articles about septic systems around lakes and rivers, especially in Lake George, I wonder why a sewer system does not seem to be considered?

For years, my husband and I owned and operated a motel in Lake George and have consistently written to officials, asking about the progress of a sewer system, in particular up Route 9N.

Again, I am asking. Again, I would like a reply.

Barbara Hilary

Greenwich

