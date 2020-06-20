Letter to the editor: Conservatives support Canale

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

Editor:

It is the policy of the Warren County Conservative Executive Committee to communicate directly with the rank and file and be available for questions and concerns. We don’t use social media. We communicate in a personal manner.

It is our responsibility to inform Conservatives our endorsed candidate is Greg Canale for judge, particularly when an opposition candidate who has run twice on the Green Party and Working Families lines attempts to “steal” the CP line. Their philosophies are adverse to the Conservative Party. One cannot serve two masters.

I hand wrote personal notes to Conservatives advising them of the identity of the endorsed candidate, encouraging them to vote and provided my unpublished number for them to call me. A “professed” Conservative expressed dissatisfaction with my note, calling it unprofessional. He immediately posted it on the internet rather than call me directly. It is his choice but not Conservative, especially when his actions were encouraged and blessed by the opposition.