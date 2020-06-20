Letter to the editor: Conservatives support Canale

Editor:
It is the policy of the Warren County Conservative Executive Committee to communicate directly with the rank and file and be available for questions and concerns. We don’t use social media. We communicate in a personal manner.
It is our responsibility to inform Conservatives our endorsed candidate is Greg Canale for judge, particularly when an opposition candidate who has run twice on the Green Party and Working Families lines attempts to “steal” the CP line. Their philosophies are adverse to the Conservative Party. One cannot serve two masters.
I hand wrote personal notes to Conservatives advising them of the identity of the endorsed candidate, encouraging them to vote and provided my unpublished number for them to call me. A “professed” Conservative expressed dissatisfaction with my note, calling it unprofessional. He immediately posted it on the internet rather than call me directly. It is his choice but not Conservative, especially when his actions were encouraged and blessed by the opposition.
It is difficult to raise money for postage, stationery and printed material needed to deliver our message. We accept donations from those willing to help with operating expenses. The old adage states, “put your money where your mouth is.” There are committee seats open for Conservatives willing to assist the party who we would welcome.
Due to COVID-19, as a senior citizen I have been quarantined and unable to shop for better stationery or printed notices. I used materials available to me at home. These are difficult times. We all should give more thought to our criticisms and actions.
Although we do not approve of the behavior of the “professed” Conservative and opposition candidate, they posted my note on Facebook, which ultimately served to inform the electorate that our Conservative endorsed candidate is Gregory V. Canale for Warren County judge.
Carol Birkholz
Chairwoman
Warren County Conservative Committee
NYSCP Executive Committeewoman
