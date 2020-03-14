Letter to the editor: Conservatives need to hold party line

Editor:

After a rigorous vetting procedure, the volunteer executive committee of the Warren County Conservative Party chose Attorney Gregory V. Canale as the party candidate for Warren County court judge and surrogate.

Vetting a candidate is serious business and the committee does not take it nonchalantly. Many facets are considered and checked. Be assured that an enormous amount of time and effort are put into endorsements to advance the best possible candidate.

Election petitions are presently being circulated for Greg Canale for Warren County judge and surrogate on the Conservative Party line. Conservatives need to sign petitions for Greg Canale and no one else for that office.

Conservatives should not allow themselves to be bamboozled or compromised, particularly when it is inauspicious to their values and detrimental to the line.

The Warren County Conservative Party executive committee members have a reputation for always being available to its rank and file for questions and concerns. Feel free to communicate. They are dedicated to the party’s principles and loyal to its members. “Seizing” the Conservative line is an affront to the party’s stance and should not be rewarded.