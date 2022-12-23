Letter to the editor: Conservatives, don't dwell on old material

A letter writer recently made a remark that the right side of the population don't seem to be writing letters at all. Well, now they have. Unfortunately it involves old material that they are still dwelling on. Sad. We are almost in 2023, and they still don't seem to be able to move on. One such subject, CRT was mentioned. The New York Post published on May 1, 2022, "Over $46 billion of American Rescue Plan funds have been allocated to implement critical race theory into the school curriculum of 13 states," The report, by a conservative PAC, One Nation, says. One Nation is a conservative form of British political conservatism. How in the world do they know what American states are supposedly doing? They must be watching Breitbart News, or Fox News, or a number of other conspiracy propaganda stations.

Officials in New York submitted an application, OK'd by the Biden administration last August, detailing plans to use "relief" funds to train staff on topics like "implicit bias and structural racism" and facilitating difficult discussions about race," and has stressed its commitment to "diversity, equity, and inclusion in all NYS districts and schools." That sure does not sound like CRT.

Conservatives have a new subject to dwell on now. Twittergate. What does that even mean? Is that in the same category as "maskgate"? You know, when conservatives tried to convince people that masks don't work. And Hunter Biden's laptop, another Golden Oldie. And, of course, we can't forget dear Elise. They still sing her praises for things she really hasn't done. She was exposed by more and more news outlets over the summer for taking credit on bills that she voted against! I guess she thought no one was paying attention. The legitimate news outlets were.

June Woodard, Queensbury