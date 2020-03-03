Letter to the editor: Conservatives, be careful and don't be fooled

Editor:

Conservatives should not be fooled.

The Warren County Conservative Committee has a reputation for working tirelessly to give the electorate the best possible candidates. We value our principles. With that in mind, please be aware that the WCCP has a strong vetting process whereby there are many determining factors in the decision-making process.

This election cycle, the Warren County Conservative Party Executive Committee, in accordance with our by-laws, endorsed several candidates, including Gregory V. Canale for Warren County Court Judge and Surrogate.

It is essential that the Warren County Conservative Party’s rank and file be totally aware of the identity of their endorsed candidate since petitions for the November election are currently being circulated. We urge and expect the Conservatives of Warren County to sign the petition for Gregory V. Canale for the office of Warren County Court Judge and Surrogate.

Loyalty and trust are a major part of our Conservative Party values.