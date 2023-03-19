Of course you would not have heard about this story in this publication because the people that are overseeing this left leaner are to involved in keeping their readers in the dark. (Still waiting for an apology from this publication for the Russian hoax) So to you people that get your real news from places like Fox, Newsmax and other conservative outlets, you'll know what I'm talking about. Seems the offspring of the elite progressive(?) liberals that invited a conservative judge to speak at Stanford college then heckled the man down, not allowing him to exercise his freedom of speech are no better than the Taliban that keeps little girls from going to school, or killing the Afghanistan people that wish to speak out against them, are they?...........While I'm on the subject, I do not appreciate this publication publishing conservative letters on Saturdays/Mondays when your readership is at its smallest, and left-minded folks get their letters published during peek readership days!( if there are any of these sort of days) This is also a form of censorship. Something this publication is well known for. How bout a weekly column from a conservative, so we can get that interests us? I guess the more advertisements you put in this publication, the less news you need print. Roger Daltrey (not the sharpest tool in the shed) Can't figure out why people want to hear the old music, and are not buying the new stuff. Hello Bobby! Ya heard some of the junk out here theses days?