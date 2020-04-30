Letter to the editor: Conservative should vote for Canale

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Editor:

False statements must be rebuked. A non-endorsed opposition candidate for Warren County judge referred to in a past letter to editor claims he was not interviewed by the WCCP. Not true.

That candidate was interviewed as a Democrat on two separate occasions by the WCCP and ran unsuccessfully two times as a Democrat for judgeships. We keep superior records and adhere to our by-laws. If one has a predisposition to belie the WCCP, they should check the facts and not be duped.

Deception by any candidate is neither a Conservative trait nor judgelike.

Gregory V. Canale is the Warren County Conservative Committee’s only endorsed candidate for Warren County Court judge.

The Conservative party line is prestigious and coveted, especially for judicial positions. The vetting process is stringent. The WCCP committee is cognizant of what it means and takes to be an honest, trustworthy jurist. We believe Attorney Canale would vigorously uphold the independence of the judiciary and decide cases on the facts and law. He is the only candidate who has handled hundreds of felony cases, numerous felony jury trials and argued five cases in our state’s highest court, Court of Appeals.