It is time to set the record straight regarding the New York State and Warren County Conservative Party's core principles. Allow me to do so.

It is both shocking and disturbing in these times how many local candidates and their leaders believe and promote the one-party system in Warren County and NYS. There is a name for that? It’s called “oligarchy.”

We are strong proponents of the U.S. Constitution. One of many examples is we believe in the equal rights clause. Everyone has equal rights. No preferential treatment or special groups.

We promulgate our message in a professional and civilized manner. We treat all candidates with respect, regardless of party affiliation whether or not we are supporting them. The WCCP does not engage in negative politics.

The local uninformed, uncultured, far-left leaning candidates and their leaders have no clue what the Conservative Party exemplifies.

They continue to disburse disinformation and attack Conservatives. I recommend they take a good hard look at the NYSCP website. Read our legislative program. It is quite educational. They might learn something of value. For those without computer access, I will be happy to mail you a copy.

Our rigorously vetted endorsed Conservative Party candidates have integrity. They are trustworthy and loyal to their constituents. We need honest representation. No personal agendas.

Vote Conservative!

Carol Birkholz,

Chairwoman,

Warren County Conservative Committee