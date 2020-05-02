Letter to the editor: Conservative endorses Canale for judge

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Editor:

As a registered member of the Conservative Party, I wholeheartedly endorse Greg Canale for Warren County Court judge. Mr. Canale has handled hundreds of felony cases and jury trials throughout his long legal career. He has represented me and my late father, Dr. Charles R. Eisenhart, president emeritus of SUNY Adirdonack.

Compassionate, yet clear and articulate concerning the law, he listened and provided excellent advice and service to us. The law is a human experience. It’s not something you can learn from merely the law books. Mr. Canale has provided not just legal advice but the wisdom and perspective for individuals and communities to move forward.

Mr. Canale has spent the last 30 years acquiring this legal knowledge and wisdom, and we would be well served if he spent the last 10 years of his career dispensing this knowledge and wisdom for the benefit of our community.

I urge my fellow Conservative Party members to vote for Greg Canale for County Court judge on Primary Day, June 23, 2020.

John Eisenhart, Lake George

