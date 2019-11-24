Editor:
You once again show your liberal-leaning stance. You have already shown time and time again you are bias along with the paper you work for. You have accused Ms. Stefanik of being out of touch with your new world order. Well there are a bunch of people from NY-21 that disagree with you. I believe Elise has done a terrific job, and if your candidate of choice was leading the way, our rights and freedoms would become a thing of the past. Socialism and anti-American ideals are not preferred by myself, our family and friends. I hate to even write this letter because it gives you acknowledgment. Long live the free Republic, not controlled by our government and the elite. I do not like how our elected President has been treated by the liberals or the media. You better hope the right doesn't use the same lowlife tactics on a Democratic president. Shame on you for putting down Ms. Stefanik. She has done a terrific job, and I am proud of her.
Edward Stokes, Lake Luzerne