Editor:
One of the largest problems right now in our area is the crumbling infrastructure after years of delayed maintenance and insufficient repairs. However, many of our problems are going to be coming to an end soon thanks to the $2.5 million in funding secured through the Northern Border Regional Commission by Congresswoman Stefanik. This funding will go to much-needed projects throughout our area, like replacing the Wastewater Treatment Plant in Lake George and repairing and expanding the Washington County Sewer District. These improvements will both improve our quality of life and increase long-term development into the future. Thank you, congresswoman, for knowing what needs to be fixed and for giving us the money and tools to fix it.
Brady Stark, Queensbury
Editor’s note: Rep. Elise Stefanik and U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer announced jointly that they had secured $500,000 in funding for the Lake George water treatment plant. The $24 million project will still mostly be funded by taxpayers — about $15 million.