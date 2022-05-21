Letter to the editor: Congresswoman 'failed this district'

Editor:

Needless to say, the time has come to dethrone the person who over the past several years has not done anything to benefit anyone but herself.

For example, she voted against a critical infrastructure bill that would have helped pay for the aging roads. A perfect example of that would be Bay Road that has been closed just south of the Bay Ridge firehouse for a month. That means for a month any emergency vehicles, depending on where the emergency is, take an alternate route, increasing the response time. In an emergency, time is critical.

The road closure has also detoured traffic, making other roads more dangerous for their residents. Now after the horrific events in Buffalo, she is further pushing hate and division amongst anyone who is different. Is that what you want to promote in a district where its main income is tourism?

According to ballotpedia.org, she voted against the Equality Act of 2021, and the Women's Health Protection Act of 2021. Quality and women's health: two of the hottest topics of today she is against. Are those the qualities we want in a representative? She's out of touch with what the residents of this district are facing in real life, and not in the Washington bubble. She doesn't care about this district as much as she tweets and makes her publicity stops.

Keeping Elise in office also reinforces the Republicans' hate agenda, making this district and town feel unsafe to a gay man like myself. I came back to this town more honest with myself, and seeing its small-mindedness and hate under Elise’s rule makes me sick. It took a lot to come out of the closet, and to be forced back in due to the narrow-minded leader’s influence on people sucks. Elise has failed this district.

Michael William, Queensbury

