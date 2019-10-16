Editor:
How low can Stefanik go?
Pretty low, indeed, when you have to send out your lieutenant, Alex DeGrasse, to turn over every rock in a call to arms of her fervent Trump supporters, APEX and the North Country Deplorables, to pack a hall to protect her from a direct attack of pointed questions. But of course, the coffee hours are held at a time when only retirees, the under-employed or pre-school children would be able to attend. I guess that’s pretty frightening.
Agata Stanford, Glens Falls