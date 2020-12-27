Letter to the editor: Congress should be embarrassed

Editor:

Let’s not lose sight of the fact that, although it is beneficial to each of us to receive money from government, it is in fact our money. We pay taxes in order for our elected officials to keep our towns, counties, states and country running. Receiving our money back from our government to help through COVID-19 is helpful, but so much more is needed in the form of assistance.

The country is in trouble and our elected officials in Washington seem more beholden to their party then to those in need — $600 or even $1,200 checks may be helpful, but so much more assistance is needed.

Senators Schumer, Gillibrand and Congresswoman Stefanik should be embarrassed. The United States Congress should be embarrassed by their behavior. And the best part is we get to pay it all back in the coming years. Taxes will go up, and some officials are already talking about it. I wonder if they are receiving stimulus checks.

Alan Whitcomb, Granville

